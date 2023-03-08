Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All residents return to Carndonagh Community Hospital

The HSE has confirmed that all residents have returned to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

It follows a €4.2 million refurbishment of the facility.

All residents have returned to Carndonagh Community Hospital following a major refurbishment which included works being carried out in the residential area of the hospital including new bathrooms and ensuite bathrooms, a new Day and Dining Room extension, reconfigured bedrooms with increased hoist coverage and new residents garden areas.

All mechanical and electrical services were also replaced.

While 23 long stay residents remained at the hospital during the works, 11 short stay residents moved to Buncrana Community Hospital in April 2021.

The hospital underwent a radical improvement to the infrastructure, creating a modern and comfortable Residential Care Facility which will enhance the lived experience of the residents.

There are now 46 beds at Carndonagh Community Hospital, which provides Long term Residential Care, Palliative care, Respite care (including Dementia Specific), Assessment and Rehabilitation care.

Councillor Martin McDermott hopes this is the start of additional services being delivered at the hospital:

