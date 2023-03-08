Further calls for A5 project to go ahead

Elected Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee are reiterating its unanimous support for the A5 project and for the Enough is Enough campaign calling for the infrastructural project to go ahead.

The proposal of support came before the monthly meeting of the committee at the Guildhall.

Elected members heard about loss of life on the A5 road and the urgent need for the A5 to be prioritised as well as the need for wider participation from the public in the ongoing A5 public consultation process.