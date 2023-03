The gender imbalance on Donegal County Council will be highlighted today when the gender make-up of members will be reversed this afternoon.

It’s part of an International Women’s Day initiative to highlight the low numbers of women in Irish politics.

Members of the WoMeN’s (Western Midlands and Northern) Regional Caucus will mark the event by transforming the chamber make-up by having more women present in the chamber.

Of the 37 Donegal County Councillors, just four of them are women.