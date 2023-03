In the north, crime-stoppers is offering one of its biggest ever rewards in a bid to catch those behind the attempted murder of a senior PSNI detective in Co Tyrone.

Today marks two weeks since Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex in Omagh.

He’s still fighting for his life in hospital.

The reward is now up to a total of 150,000 pounds, which is over seven times the previous award.

Here’s the charity’s Director of Operations Mick Duthie: