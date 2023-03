The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has confirmed it is working with the Department of Housing to implement a process by which its energy grants can be streamlined for Defective Concrete Block Homeowners.

It’s hoped that can be completed by the end of this month.

A quantity surveyor will be working with the Mica Action Group at the HomeBuild/Rebuild Show in Letterkenny at the weekend to talk people through how the SEAI scheme works.