The gender make up of Donegal County Council has been reversed today to mark International Women’s Day.

Out of 37 Councillors in Donegal, just 4 are women.

Members of the WoMeN’s (Western Midlands and Northern) Regional Caucus will mark the event by transforming the chamber make-up by having more women present then men.

Michelle Maher of See Her Elected says local authorities like Donegal County Council are missing the experience and knowledge of women who have lived their lives county Donegal: