A water outage has been reported in Ramelton.

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Clooney, Aughnish Road, Ramelton and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm on 8 March until 5am on 9 March.

It is recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.