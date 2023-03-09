Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Listen: The Score 09/03/23

On The Score this week, It’s top heavy with football, Diarmaid Doherty is joined by Gavin Cullen to look ahead to Cockhill Celtic’s FAI Cup Quarter Final in Dublin. Gavin will also looks ahead to Finn Harps against Wexford and Derry City’s clash with Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

It was a big week on the Schools front with Scoil Mhuire Buncrana and Pobalscoil Goath Dobhair winning All Ireland titles, we here from their managers Paddy Carr and Padraig McGinley. Plus Carn FC celebrated league success last week, Manager Gerard Crossan joins the show.

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday March 9th

9 March 2023
drew harris
News, Audio

Cross-border co-operation continues in Omagh attempted murder investigation

9 March 2023
Letterkenny man, Eoin Stevenson, pictured at his graduation from University of Galway, with parents Eamon and Susan.
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Engineer Helping Ireland Reach Cleaner Energy Future

9 March 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Water outage issued in Laghey

9 March 2023
