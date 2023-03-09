Listen: The Score 09/03/23

On The Score this week, It’s top heavy with football, Diarmaid Doherty is joined by Gavin Cullen to look ahead to Cockhill Celtic’s FAI Cup Quarter Final in Dublin. Gavin will also looks ahead to Finn Harps against Wexford and Derry City’s clash with Dundalk in the League of Ireland.

It was a big week on the Schools front with Scoil Mhuire Buncrana and Pobalscoil Goath Dobhair winning All Ireland titles, we here from their managers Paddy Carr and Padraig McGinley. Plus Carn FC celebrated league success last week, Manager Gerard Crossan joins the show.