The adverse weather continues to cause travel disruption in Donegal.

A status yellow ice warning remains in place until midday.

While snowfall was not as bad as forecast, ice has resulted in hazardous driving conditions.

The Rahan road between Letterkenny and Drumkeen is currently blocked. A car has gone off the road and Gardaí are at the scene.

Donegal County Council is warning of black ice between Buncrana, Burnfoot and Muff as well as between Gleneely and Moville.