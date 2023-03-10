Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU Ladies advance to Lynch Cup Final


The ATU Donegal ladies gaelic footballers will play in the Lynch Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.

The Letterkenny side reached the final with a 7-14 to 3-6 win over DCU at the Connacht Centre of Excellence on Friday.

Barney Curran’s side trailed by a point at half time but totally dominated their opposition in the latter half.

Ciara McGarvey scored 1-10 and Dublin native Emma Howe kicked 3-5. Cody Walsh and Mary Harkin were the other scorers.

ATU will face UCC of Cork in the final back The Dome as the Higher Education ladies championship finals week comes to a close.

