A Donegal Deputy has questioned why the Government continues to sit on its ‘rainy day fund’ while school construction is put on hold.

A rise is construction costs has been cited by Government as the reason why 58 projects nationwide have been stalled, around 14 in Donegal.

The rainy day fund currently has a balance of €6 million.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says funding must be found to ensure the delivery of the projects: