Serious questions raised as NIFRS tasked to Donegal 93 times in 2022

Serious questions are being raised as its emerged the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was tasked to Donegal on 93 occasions last year.

Latest figures from Donegal County Council reveal that the Donegal Fire Service was mobilised 935 times during 2022 and dealt with a total of 827 incidents.

Councillor Martin McDermott is seeking clarity as to what has led to the high volume of calls being responded to by the North’s fire service.

He says if a lack of resources in the county is to blame, then urgent action is needed: