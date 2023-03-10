Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Exciting times ahead for Carn FC after winning Inishowen League Division One title

The victorious Carndonagh side with the backroom team. Photo: Carn FC facebook.

These are exciting times for Carndonagh FC who will be back in the top flight of Inishowen soccer next season, after they won the Strand Hotel Division One title.

The club has ambitious plans for the years ahead, including a move away from their St Patrick’s Park home to a planned new €3 million community complex.

Manager Gerard Crossan spoke with Chris Ashmore on the Score programme about the season to date – they are still in two cup competitions – some great days in the past, including an FAI Senior Cup game against Limerick in 1989, and plans for the future.

