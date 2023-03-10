On the run pig rescued in Donegal Town

An on the run pig has been rescued in Donegal Town.

A multi-agency operation was launched due to the animal being in close proximity to a busy main road.

Animals In Need were alerted first by Gardai and assistance was provided by the ISPCA, Bluestack Vets, Old Church Vets and Wild Ireland.

The group tried to entice the pig with food before setting up a large humane trap to try to catch him.

After a number of attempts to secure the pig, under guidance from a vet and the ISPCA, a dart gun was used to sedate it.

The pig was then transported safely into the care of the ISPCA.