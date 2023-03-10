Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

More than 4,700 eviction notices were issued in the third quarter of last year, according to figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The evictions will impact around 10,000 people, with six in ten of those landlords saying they are selling the property.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they made a tough decision in ending the ban but one they believe to be correct:

However, on the back of those numbers, Sinn Féin has called for an immediate reinstatement of the evictions ban to ensure more people don’t become homeless.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the government must immediately reverse its decision not to extend the eviction ban:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

10 March 2023
grit0603
News, Top Stories

Gritting for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated routes to commence this evening

10 March 2023
Steering the pig away from the main road
News, Top Stories

On the run pig rescued in Donegal Town

10 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

eviction notice
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

10 March 2023
grit0603
News, Top Stories

Gritting for all Donegal Winter Maintenance designated routes to commence this evening

10 March 2023
Steering the pig away from the main road
News, Top Stories

On the run pig rescued in Donegal Town

10 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2023
schoolbus2
News, Top Stories

Bus Eireann opens School Transport portal for 2023/2024 academic year

10 March 2023
snow ice weather cold
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal set for further icy conditions

10 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube