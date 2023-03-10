Over 4700 eviction notices issued in third quarter of 2022

More than 4,700 eviction notices were issued in the third quarter of last year, according to figures from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The evictions will impact around 10,000 people, with six in ten of those landlords saying they are selling the property.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says they made a tough decision in ending the ban but one they believe to be correct:

However, on the back of those numbers, Sinn Féin has called for an immediate reinstatement of the evictions ban to ensure more people don’t become homeless.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says the government must immediately reverse its decision not to extend the eviction ban: