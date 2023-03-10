Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Eamon McGee, Brendan Byrne and Catherine Noone who debate the end of the eviction ban and if transgenderism should be taught in national schools – Deputy Joe McHugh joins later to discuss delays to school building projects:

We get an update on grants available for those rebuilding homes affected by defective concrete and there is also the launch of Highland Radio’s Mega Holiday Giveaway:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes two live numbers from an upcoming production of 9 to 5 the music: