TII confirms works at Kilross junction

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District has given a cautious welcome to Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s agreement to change the layout of the Kilross junction on the N13 outside the Twin Towns.

Councillor Patrick McGowan has expressed disappointment that calls for a roundabout to be put in place have not been listened to.

Upon completion of the works, national road traffic will continue to give way to traffic on the regional road.

This is something Councillor McGowan says is unbelievable:

10 March 2023
Advertisement

