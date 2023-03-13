Cllr McBrearty says he is a designated protected disclosure witness in investigation into Donegal County Council

Donegal Cllr Frank McBrearty has informed a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District today that he has been designated as a protected disclosure witness by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in respect of an ongoing investigation into Donegal County Council.

Later in the meeting, Cllr McBrearty attempted to raise a number of issues linked to an ongoing dispute between himself and Donegal County Council.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan ruled the issue out of order, saying the Municipal District meets as a local forum, and it is not the appropriate forum in which to discuss Cllr McBrearty’s concerns.