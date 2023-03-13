Highland Radio launches Customer Service Awards to recognise outstanding companies

Highland Radio is excited to announce the launch of its new Customer Service Awards in association with PGIM Ireland, who recognises companies that go above and beyond in providing exceptional service to their customers.

In today’s competitive business environment, providing exceptional customer service is essential to building lasting relationships with clients and achieving long-term success. The Customer Service Awards program aims to recognise those companies that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in customer service and inspire others to do the same.

“Customer service is at the core of everything we do, and we believe it’s important to recognise those companies that are leading the way in this area,” said Sean Quinn, Sales Manager, Highland Radio.

“We’re thrilled to launch these new awards and celebrate the companies that are setting the bar for customer service excellence.”

A spokesperson from PGIM Ireland added “PGIM Ireland is honoured to sponsor the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2023, recognising the ‘unsung’ heroes working across our county, and at the heart of each local business.”

Based in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, PGIM Ireland serves as one of the EU offices for PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31st 2022. The PGIM Ireland teams focus on commercial loan servicing, asset management, investment operations, investor services, accounting, treasury, underwriting and actuarial functions across PGIM’s affiliates including PGIM Private Capital Ireland, PGIM Real Estate and PGIM Fixed Income.

At PGIM, we care about our employees and are committed to seeing them succeed so are delighted to support these awards recognising outstanding talent across our community.

The Customer Service Awards is open to companies of all industries and sizes across Donegal. Companies will be evaluated based on their responsiveness, professionalism, and ability to meet customer needs. An independent panel of judges will review all submissions and determine the winners.

Nominations close on 7th April 2023.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 28th May 2023.

For more information and to get your nomination in now, click HERE.