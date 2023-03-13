Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Monday’s show…

We start with a look at what’s making the front pages and then we hear from a local business owner who has seen her electricity bill quadruple, we talk about illegal dumping and there are calls for a public transport hub for Letterkenny:

In hour two we hear about a alcohol free St Patrick’s Day Party for young people in Letterkenny and later we debate if transgender issues should be discussed in primary school:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to talk sport and we launch Highland Radio’s Customer Services Awards: