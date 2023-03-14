Donegal’s Niamh McLaughlin to make Australian switch

Last year’s Women’s Footballer of the Year Niamh McLaughlin looks set for a switch to the AFLW.

The Donegal star is set to sign for the Gold Coast Suns.

The Irish Examiner say the Queensland side were one of several clubs interested in the Moville native.

Niamh collected her first All-Star in November after guiding Donegal to the league final and the All Ireland semi final.

The signing means it is the second year in a row that the Player of the Year will move to Australia after Vikki Wall joined North Melbourne last season.

The AFLW Sign and Trade period ends early next month with the season to begin in August.