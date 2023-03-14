Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Paddy Carr fully aware of how important the next games will be for Donegal

With the championship coming up next month, Donegal are entering a crucial period with the Division One campaign entering the closing stages.

On the league front, if they are to stay in the top flight, Donegal need to pick up wins in their remaining two fixtures against Mayo in Ballybofey on Sunday and at Roscommon seven days later.

Another defeat coupled with points going the way of Kerry, Monaghan and Tyrone and Donegal will be under pressure but a win in front of their home crowd and favourable other results would see them in with a shout of avoiding the drop.

With Down in Newry to start the championship in six weeks times, Manager Paddy Carr is fully aware of how important the next two games will be for the groups progression:

