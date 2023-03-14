Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we hear concerns about a new travel document that could be required by overseas tourists travelling from the Republic in to NI. Later we get reaction to news a President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Ireland next month:

In hour two  Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for ‘Community Garda Information and then Inishowen singer/songwriter George Houstan is in studio to perform live:

In this hour we get reaction to Deputy Joe McHugh’s conditions for retaking the Fine Gael whip. Next up. We discuss a ‘woke’ handbook being circulated by one of the world’s biggest childcare providers and later we hear how many younger people are living in nursing homes:

