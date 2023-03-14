Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Thatch Repair Grant Scheme opens for applications

Donegal County Council’s award-winning Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

In its fifth year, the scheme assists the owners and occupiers of thatched dwellings and businesses with their maintenance and repair.

This year’s grant scheme consists of two strands: Stream 1 will provide advice and funding for small-scale thatch repairs up to €3,000 while Stream 2 will provide support for one large-scalere-thatching project up to €15,000 where the historic thatch building contributes to landscape character, history, culture or tourism.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday April 21st.

Top Stories

lough swilly lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI respond to apparent false alarm

14 March 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday March 14th

14 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Stranorlar

14 March 2023
angrianan theatre
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Grianan Theatre plaza to be named after late Cllr Dessie Larkin

14 March 2023
