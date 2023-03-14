Thatch Repair Grant Scheme opens for applications

Donegal County Council’s award-winning Thatch Repair Grant Scheme has opened for applications.

In its fifth year, the scheme assists the owners and occupiers of thatched dwellings and businesses with their maintenance and repair.

This year’s grant scheme consists of two strands: Stream 1 will provide advice and funding for small-scale thatch repairs up to €3,000 while Stream 2 will provide support for one large-scalere-thatching project up to €15,000 where the historic thatch building contributes to landscape character, history, culture or tourism.

The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Friday April 21st.