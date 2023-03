On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the CEO of the Harris Tweed Authority, Lorna McCaulay, who helped Donegal ETB develop the country’s first-ever certified weaving course that was launched last year.

Ciaran also speaks to Errigal College TY student, Matthias Uhlich, winner of the Donegal Local Enterprise Office Student Enterprise Programme for 2023.

Listen back here: