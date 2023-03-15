Major research paper finds Mica not primary cause of concrete block crisis in Donegal

A major research paper published today claims Mica is not the primary cause of the failure of defective concrete blocks in Donegal.

Four properties in Inishowen built between 2001 and 2004 were investigated as part of the research project.

Microstructural and chemical analysis combined with thermodynamic modelling was carried out on four homes affected by defective blocks in Donegal.

It was established that, apart from mica, the aggregates contain iron sulphides mainly in the form of pyrrhotite.

The research paper, ‘The “mica crisis” in Donegal, Ireland – A case of internal sulfate attack?’ states that comparison of the results of this investigation with the data collected by chartered engineers on almost hundred damaged homes shows that the four investigated cases are representative of the situation in Donegal.

The paper was compiled by a group of five which included Dr Andreas Leeman of the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials and Science Technology who attended a major defective block crisis event in Donegal and Professor Paul Dunlop who previously told a meeting of the The Oireachtas Housing Committee that pyrrhotite was potentially the main issue with defective blocks throughout the County.

You can view the full report here