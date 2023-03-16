Ireland ‘behind the curve’ on regulating TikTok – MEP Markey

Ireland is ‘behind the curve’ on regulating TikTok, according to a Midlands North West MEP.

It’s as European, UK and US politicians and officials can’t have the app on their official devices due to cyber-security concerns.

Midlands-North West MEP Colm Markey says there have been efforts to be more transparent from the video sharing platform but says there’s no guarantee that private data isn’t being sent to China.

The Data Protection Commission is carrying out an investigation into TikTok’s data sharing practices.