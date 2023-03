Groups, organisations and businesses in Donegal are being urged to pledged to become tobacco and vape free campuses ahead of World Tobacco Day.

It will coincide with the official launch of the ‘Not Around Us Campaign’ on May 31st by Donegal County Council in conjunction with the HSE’s Stop Smoking Services.

The initiative promotes an environment where it is easier for those who use tobacco to quit and stay off tobacco products while helping de-normalise smoking for the next generation.