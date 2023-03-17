DCC working towards developing a Water Sports building in Downings

Donegal County Council says plans for new water sports facilities in Downings are progressing, with a decision expected soon on a possible location.

Cllr John O’Donnell this week asked when work will start on the new water sport facilities in Downings, and also sought clarification on where they are to be located.

He was told the relevant sections of the council and Fáilte Ireland are currently working to determine the long term operation requirements of the proposed building.

They’re also seeking to determine the best location or the proposed building in order to best meet the needs of local people.

It’s hoped the final location of the building will be agreed shortly.

Once the location and operation issues are addressed, the council will begin preparing a planning application, which may go directly to An Board Pleanála, depending on the location.

Procurement of a consultant and contractor will follow, but given the variables involved, officials said it would be too early to give a date for construction.