Josh Moffett leads West Cork Rally after day one

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in a Hyundai i20 R5 lead the West Cork Rally at the end of day one.

They held an 18.6 second lead over Welshman Merrion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo GTI R5 with Derry’s Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan in third, 9.4 seconds adrift in their Polo GTI R5, after the eight stages.

Donegal’s David Kelly and Dean O’Sullivan go into day two in 7th place overall in their Citroen C3 Rally 2.

Delcan Boyle and Patrick Walsh in a VW polo GTI R5 were up to ninth at one stage but lost a lot of time on stage 5 and go into the second day of action in 36th overall.

Gary Kiernan and Cathal Mulgrew lead the modified section in a Ford Escort MK2, 4.9 seconds ahead of Daniel McKenna and Andrew Grennan.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly led after special stage 4, but dropped right down thne leaderboard after difficulties on stages 5 and 6.

For the latest updates see https://www.westcorkrally.com/live-results

leaking-water-pipe
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions around Stranorlar

18 March 2023
Checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Day of Action on Donegal roads

18 March 2023
maryboyle
News, Audio, Top Stories

46 years since the disappearance of 6 y/o Mary Boyle

18 March 2023
money20171162017705
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes the North West could be named an investment zone

18 March 2023
