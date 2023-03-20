Break-in at Newtownstewart Fire Station

Police in Tyrone are appealing for information following a report of a burglary from a fire station in the Baronscourt Road area of Newtownstewart.

They believe the break in occurred between 10.15pm and 10.45pm last night, and that two men dressed in dark clothes entered through the back door of the premises, before making off in a silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a number of items.

Enquiries are continuing, and the PSNI are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area.