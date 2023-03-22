Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Donegal Manager Paddy Carr Resigns

Paddy Carr has this afternoon resigned as Donegal Senior Team Manager.

Carr’S decision to step away is the last development in a turbulent period for Donegal GAA.

In a short statement the county board confirmed his resignation:

“Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team Manager with immediate effect. I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change”.

Highland Radio Sport understands Aidan O’Rourke will remain in his coaching capacity and will also manage team affairs ahead of the final game in the league against Roscommon this Sunday.

Carr leaves with Donegal facing relegation to Division 2 after just one win six games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Garda car involved in crash in Convoy

22 March 2023
police
News

Woman arrested in connection with attempted hijacking and discovery of suspicious device in Derry

22 March 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Ramelton and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2023
irish water workers
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions to Moville and surrounding areas

22 March 2023
hate crime
News, Audio, Top Stories

20% increase in hate crime incidents in NW region

22 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube