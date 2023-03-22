Donegal Manager Paddy Carr Resigns

Paddy Carr has this afternoon resigned as Donegal Senior Team Manager.

Carr’S decision to step away is the last development in a turbulent period for Donegal GAA.

In a short statement the county board confirmed his resignation:

“Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team Manager with immediate effect. I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change”.

Highland Radio Sport understands Aidan O’Rourke will remain in his coaching capacity and will also manage team affairs ahead of the final game in the league against Roscommon this Sunday.

Carr leaves with Donegal facing relegation to Division 2 after just one win six games.