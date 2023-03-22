Donegal Town gealscoil left ‘in limbo’ with Government pause to construction works

Anger, disappointment and being left of limbo are some of the terms used describe the feelings surrounding paused works at Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí in Donegal Town.

Speaking on the Nine til’ Noon show earlier, school principal Coleman Mac Chumhaill says ‘they were waiting for the diggers’ when the letter disclosing governments policy to pause all school works.

Their contract for tender is due to expire in two days time.

He says another delay would not be good for them and he feels the rug has been pulled from under the gaelscoil:

Deirdre, a member of the Parents Association says the works have been waited on for at least twelve years: