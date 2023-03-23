Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Brothers jailed for murder of Karol Kelly in Derry

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 32 years for the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry five years ago.

35 year old Karol Kelly was stabbed following an altercation at a house in the Grafton Street area of the city in the early hours of March 4th 2018.

24 year old Sean Anderson was jailed for 17 years and 25 year old Gary Anderson, sentenced to 15 years at Derry Crown Court.

Mr Kelly had gone to the home of the brothers to confront them and upon leaving he was pursued by the pair who were armed with kitchen knives.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin described it as a brutal attack.

She says it has brought some closure for the family:

 

