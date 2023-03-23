Chaos in Donegal GAA to be addressed tonight



Donegal GAA will host a Special County Committee Meeting this evening with the only item on the agenda related to the ongoing saga of the academy.

It’s expected officials will address a number of recent media articles and interviews around the boards handling of Karl Lacey’s resignation and the subsequent mass exit of the academy coaches.

Club delegates will get the opportunity to question the process.

To add further fuel to the fire, with a month to go until their Ulster football quarter-final with Down, Donegal are without a manager.

Paddy Carr resigned yesterday after just five months in charge, and with Donegal on the verge of relegation to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley will take charge of the team against Roscommon this Sunday.

There’s no doubt what has happened over the course of the past seven weeks has rock the GAA in the county to the core as it sits at it’s lowest point ever.

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney says it’s not ideal ahead of championship:

Tonight’s meeting could be the most important in the history of the association in the county as clubs seek answers to the saga’s that has the focus of the full country now firmly on Donegal.

Former Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has called for reform in his column in today’s Donegal News, while Damien Diver has called for a vote of no confidence in the county board.

It will all unfold later at the Special County Committee meeting in Convoy.