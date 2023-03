The delay in creating a register of short term holiday let properties is a ‘huge headache’ for Government.

The EU has delayed a coalition application to review the rules, which had been intended to free up around 12 thousand homes for long-term rental.

The bill facilitating the register was introduced last year, but it has to get EU approval because it would represent a substantial change in the law.

Business Journalist Joe Lynam says this ramps up the pressure on Ministers………