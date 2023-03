This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Brendan Kilcoyne to assess the turmoil in Donegal GAA circles.

Anthony Gorman looks ahead to Finn Harps clash with Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland First Division.

Dylan Browne McMonagle starts the new flat racing season this weekend. We hear from the Donegal Jockey and Donegal had four men crowned World Champions last weekend at the The Short Mat Bowls World Championships in Aberdeen. Convoy man John Quinn will tell us all about it.