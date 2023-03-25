Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Colum Eastwood to challenge DUP at the SDLP’s annual conference today

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood will issue a new challenge to the DUP at his party’s annual conference in Derry today.

He will tell delegates that the unionist party should either re-enter Stormont or get out of the way of power sharing.

He will also accuse DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson of running out of excuses and question if the party was ever fully committed to sharing power with it’s neighbours.

It comes after the DUP this week rejected part of the UKs new protocol deal with the EU and insisted it was still not ready to return to Stormont.

Hundreds of SDLP delegates are expected to attend the party’s annual conference in Derry today to hear Mr.Eastwood’s key note address.

He is the longest serving party leader in the north after taking charge of the SDLP more than seven years ago.

