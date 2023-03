Caoimhe Gallen won the shot put at the National Underage Championships with a throw of 12.73m which is her new personal best.

Whilst Ava and Alex Anderson also earned medals in the shot put

Brendan Boyce finished 16th in a world class field in Slovakia whilst Kay Byrne finished fifth in the Women’s 3000 metres at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Poland.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…