Donegal ladies have been relegated to Division 2 following defeat against Mayo.

The girls in yellow went into the second half trailing 0-01 to 4-05.

Fighting back in the second half, Maxi Curran’s side were able to close the gap, however if it wasn’t enough with the full time score finishing at 3-02 to 5-09.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…