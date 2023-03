Donegal suffered a 0-21 to 0-09 defeat to Roscommon in their final game of the National Football League on Sunday afternoon.

At half time, Donegal trailed 0-12 to 0-07 but Roscommon put on a strong second half showing to run out convincing winners.

The defeat confirmed their relegation to Division 2.

Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh have the full time report from Dr Hyde Park…