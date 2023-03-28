Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal school children help plant one million trees

Children from nine Donegal national schools this month took part in a nationwide campaign to plant one million trees.

Over 300 schools across Ireland got involved in the development charity Self Help Africas ‘One Million Trees campaign in an effort to combat climate change.

The children involved planted trees in their local school grounds while a wider initiative involves the planting of trees in Africa and highlighting the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities in Africa.

With the support of Irish National School Teachers Association (INTO),  native Irish tree seedlings were supplied and planted to highlight the importance and value of tree planting as a means of combatting global warming.

 

 

The schools that got involved are listed below:

St Joseph’s NS, Rathmullan,

Scoil na Croise Naofa, Dunfanaghy Letterkenny,

Ayr Hill National School Ramelton, Letterkenny,

St. Patrick’s GNS, Cardonagh,

Scoil Cholmcille, Newtowncunningha, Lifford,

Scoil Íosagáin, Buncrana,

Scoil Cholmcille, Kerrykeel,

Glenswilly National School, Letterkenny,

Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Gortloskey, Killymard

 

 

 

 

