The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages, we speak to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary about the funding pressure it’s experiencing, we hear of an initiative to advertise vacant jobs within the GAA community, and we preview a programme on TG4 tomorrow night looking at the murder of Arlene Arkinson :

In the second hour, Sergeant Eunan Walshe joins us on the Community Garda Information Slot, we discuss Donegal County Council’s vote calling on the government to retain the eviction ban, and we preview a breakfast briefing in May looking at cross border taxation :

In the third hour, we discuss the emergence of racist graffiti in an estate in Lifford, we hear how technology may have a role in solving the overcrowding crisis in Irish hospitals and because Greg is broadcasting the show from Brussels tomorrow, Ciaran O’Donnell joins us for Business Matters, 24 hours earlier than usual :

 

Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show

28 March 2023
