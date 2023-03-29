Case of Donegal mother searching for home for five years highlighted in Dail

The Dail has heard that a Donegal mother has been searching for five years to find a home for her and her four children.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking during Labour’s confidence motion in the Dail today during which he expressed his lack of confidence.

He highlighted the ongoing housing pressures facing people in Donegal including how the number of people seeking support from the North West Simon Community has almost doubled over the past four years.

Deputy Pringle said in expressing his no confidence in the Government, he was representing those who would be directly affected by the lifting of the eviction ban: