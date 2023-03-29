Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Case of Donegal mother searching for home for five years highlighted in Dail

The Dail has heard that a Donegal mother has been searching for five years to find a home for her and her four children.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle was speaking during Labour’s confidence motion in the Dail today during which he expressed his lack of confidence.

He highlighted the ongoing housing pressures facing people in Donegal including how the number of people seeking support from the North West Simon Community has almost doubled over the past four years.

Deputy Pringle said in expressing his no confidence in the Government, he was representing those who would be directly affected by the lifting of the eviction ban:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 March 2023
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Demolition of defective block semi-detached home penny pinching by Dept.’ – Cllr Murray

29 March 2023
Confidence Motion
News, Top Stories

Government survives confidence motion

29 March 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement to be commemorated in European Parliament today

29 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 March 2023
Mica Home 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Demolition of defective block semi-detached home penny pinching by Dept.’ – Cllr Murray

29 March 2023
Confidence Motion
News, Top Stories

Government survives confidence motion

29 March 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement to be commemorated in European Parliament today

29 March 2023
Thomas Confidence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Case of Donegal mother searching for home for five years highlighted in Dail

29 March 2023
Maria Walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Ireland is not at the races when it comes to protecting our island’ – MEP Walsh

29 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube