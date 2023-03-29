European Parliament marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

The European Parliament is marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/ Good Friday Agreement.
Today’s plenary session began with a special ceremony in Brussels.
European Parliament president, Roberta Metsola opened the session this afternoon……..
The European Parliament is marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/ Good Friday Agreement.
Today’s plenary session began with a special ceremony in Brussels.
European Parliament president, Roberta Metsola opened the session this afternoon……..
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland