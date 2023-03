A South Donegal Deputy says TDs sometimes have to vote for the lesser of two evils.

Deputy Marian Harkin in declaring her support for Sinn Fein’s bill to extend the eviction ban, says she doesn’t believe that landlords should have to take responsibility for the housing crisis but also acknowledged the high volume of eviction notices that could be served once the ban ends this Saturday.

Deputy Harkin says an extension of the eviction ban would allow for a proper plan to be put in place: