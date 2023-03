It’s a big weekend for Donegal boxing with Jason Quigley making his return to home soil with his first professional fight in Ireland on Saturday on the Elite Sheer Promotion “The Return” at the National Stadium, Dublin.

St Johnston man Brett McGinty is also on the card looking to go seven unbeaten. He is fighting Patrik Fiala who has five wins, three losses and two draws on his record.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Brett ahead of his last outing: