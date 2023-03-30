Bust of John Hume unveiled in Leinster House

The Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, last evening unveiled a bust of the late John Hume in Leinster House to commemorate the Nobel Peace Prize awarded jointly to Mr Hume and David Trimble for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

The bust of John Hume aligns with the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. A bust of Lord Trimble is set to be unveiled in December to align with the anniversary of their receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize.

At the unveiling, the Ceann Comhairle said: “Although neither man was a member of the Dáil or the Seanad, their peace-building work was supported and admired here at Leinster House and we owe – and the people of Ireland owe – them a debt of gratitude.