Over €28m worth of Commercial Rates collected by DCC in 2022

Over €28m in Commercial Rates was collected by Donegal County Council last year.

That is well below the €43m worth of commercial rates deemed collectable.

At the beginning of 2022, €14.6m of commercial rates arrears were carried over from the pervious year.

The total value of rates bills issued during 2022 was €37,293,000.

However, €4.7m in commercial rates were written off owing to vacant properties, almost €2m was written off as Covid waivers and €2.1m for other reasons.

The closing arrears at the end of 2022 was €14.3m.

The Commercial Rates Collection rate for 2022 was 78%, up from previous years.

In his report presented to Councillors this week, Head of Finance, Richard Gibson said businesses were presented with significant financial challenges in 2022 including high energy costs, inflation, the impact of the Ukraine war as well as the cost of living crisis.