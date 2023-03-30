Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show…

Presenter Donal Kavanagh begins with the newspaper review, before discussions on defective blocks with Cllr Jack Murray and Paddy Diver, and we also look at Donegal County Council’s decision to bestow the freedom of the county on Clannad:

In the second hour, we speak to Donna Marie, who is seeking a public enquiry into marine accident investigation after losing her father and cousin in a tragedy in 2018, and Emma speaks to us about her quest to secure a proper home for special needs daughter :

In the third hour, Marty Morrisey previews tomorrow’s Marty Party in Letterkenny, we hear from Women of Honour following the publication of a major report on abuse in the defense forces, there’s a public consultation underway on the future of Lough Foyle, and a major environmental conference takes place next week at the Donegal ATU Letterkenny campus: